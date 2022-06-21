Cheil & Platinum execute campaign for Samsung AC

By Our Staff

Samsung has unveiled a new campaign for its Split ACs. The campaign is executed by Cheil India in association with Platinum Outdoor, a unit of Madison World.

Said Ankur Kapoor, Product Marketing Head, AC business, Samsung, said: “Our latest range of premium WindFree air-conditioners addresses consumers’ evolved home cooling needs and works efficiently by dispersing cool air through 23,000 micro holes. The new line-up is designed to give highest level of comfort by creating a still air environment, along with powerful cooling. We used innovative out of home hoardings to create awareness in key markets and it enabled us to connect with the right target audience for this product range.”

Added Durba Mandal, Head – OOH Business, Cheil India: “At Cheil India, we believe in creating both value and impact for Samsung with our focused planning approach. The brief from Samsung for its brand-new Split ACs with WindFree technology was very precise, i.e. to use the OOH format innovatively and highlight the technology feature of the newly launched range and I am glad we carried out the campaign flawlessly.”