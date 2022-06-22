Chai Point appoints Manmeet Vohra

22 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Chai Point, the tea-led hot beverage platform, has announced the appointment of Manmeet Vohra as Chief Brand and Digital Officer. She will focus on elevating and deepening the Chai Point consumer connect across all its channels – including the brand’s international foray. By leveraging the beverage platform’s innovation excellence across multiple channels, her focus will especially be on building an integrated digital experience through the Chai Point App.

Said Amuleek Singh Bijral, Co-Founder and CEO, Chai Point: “We are committed to building a global Chai and Coffee beverage platform leveraging the software and hardware capabilities of our myChai brewing system. We are thrilled to have Manmeet Vohra join our seasoned senior leadership team in building a global brand for our platform.”