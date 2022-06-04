Carat India wins Croma mandate

03 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Carat has bagged the media mandate for Croma, the retail chain for consumer electronics and durables. As per the mandate, Carat India will oversee the brand’s media planning and buying rights (Traditional + Digital).

Commenting on the win, Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India said: “We are backed by a consumer understanding proprietary framework, Designing for People (DFP), which is strong & always relevant. It is inspired by design thinking which enables us to help brands with an in-depth understanding of their consumers. Our single-source consumer-connected system is the key differentiator in the Indian market. It has the ability to drive full-funnel client outcomes. Our ability to stay ahead of the curve in the tools and tech space by showcasing a unified holistic view of the consumers has been a key tenet that helped us clinch the business.”

Added Shibashish Roy, Chief Business Officer (eCommerce & Marketing), Croma – Infiniti Retail: “We are expanding our presence in India by strengthening our omnichannel proposition with digital initiatives and aggressive store expansion plans. We look forward to working with Carat India as our media planning partner to further build on the Croma brand.”

The account size is not known.