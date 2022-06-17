Canon India reaches to Gen Z in new campaign

17 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Canon India has launched a corporate campaign tilted ‘Big Smile with Canon’. As the company celebrates its 25th year milestone in India, its CEO is brand ambassador in the videos. The campaign comprises five episodes featuring Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, and Anshu Mor, stand-up comedian and former senior business executive.

Commenting on the launch, Yamazaki said: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of our latest campaign ‘Big Smile with Canon’, an endeavor from our side to spread big smiles amongst our audience and employees alike. With this campaign, we look forward to being recognised as a young brand that is constantly not only launching products in line with industry trends but also campaigns that are relevant and most importantly, relatable. We are sure that the messaging brought out with this series will hold the attention and help us build connection with the millennials, which will surely help position Canon as a brand that understands the pulse of Gen Z. It has been a memorable and fun experience for me working with a talented stand-up comedian like Mr. Anshu Mor, and I think it brought me even closer to the beautiful culture of India.”

Added Mor: “As a creator, I am always on the lookout to create unique content, which is funny and relatable. This project is of special value to me as a former business professional who got to mix his love for stand-up comedy with the corporate beliefs of such a renowned imaging brand. Never have I interacted with a Japanese CEO before and that too in such an innovative format. It was indeed an extremely fun project to work on and it was an amazing experience to converse with Mr. Manabu Yamazaki and get exposed to his humorous side. During the shoot, I learnt about Canon’s culture and how they stay true to their motto of spreading ‘Big Smiles’ to their stakeholders. We have received some positive audience response so far and we hope the love keeps pouring for this series that we all put so much thought behind.”