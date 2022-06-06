Book on Pradeep Guha launched

06 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

‘Pradeep Guha The Legend I Know,’ a book commemorating the memory of the late media and advertising legend Pradeep Guha, was launched at event held in Mumbai, on June 5. The event also ushered in Guha’s birthday on June 6. He would’ve turned 70 today.

The book carries short first-person accounts by leading lights from media, advertising, entertainment and fashion. It also has some of Guha’s school and college friends sharing little known insights about and events from Guha’s life as a rookie.

Veteran adperson Piyush Pandey and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta presented facets of Guha’s personality and achievements in a light, nostalgic, freewheeling conversation on stage, which was followed by an unveiling of the book by Guha’s wife, Papia, son, Sanket, Jaideep Gandhi, Lara Dutta, Piyush Pandey and Satya Saran to mark the launc of the book.

Guests were presented with a copy of the book and a memory candle specially created for the occasion. The candle was scented with Guha’s favourite fragrance, Fragonard.