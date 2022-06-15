BL Agro launches campaign for ‘Nourish’

15 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Nourish, a food products company under the aegis of BL Agro, has recently launched a campaign #HarThaliNutritionWali, an initiative to promote better nutritional access to the people of the country.

Said Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro says, “the right to good nutrition should be considered as a human right by itself. We found that most people lack nutritious choices due to lack of awareness and the affordability factor. When we promise good nutrition, we also understand that there a socio-economic factor involved. Keeping this in mind, we have mapped a selected range of groceries that fulfil most nutrition checklists and have decided to reduce the price by 10-15% for better offerings. Through #HarThaliNutritionWali campaign, we hope to support the government’s mission of making nutrition accessible to every citizen.”