Bajaj Allianz Life ‘Superstar After Retirement’ video

06 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Bajaj Allianz Life has launched a music video tilted ‘Superstar After Retirement’, created by retired seniors showcasing their creativity and fulfilling their life goals.

Commenting on the initiative, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, said “Aligned to the brand purpose of enabling LifeGoals, we launched Superstar After Retirement initiative to encourage retired senior citizens to rediscover their talents and explore a world full of possibilities and freedom. Financial security provided through a regular stream of income, post-retirement, allows individuals to pursue their earlier unfulfilled passions.”