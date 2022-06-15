‘Back to School’ with Milton

15 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Houseware brand Milton has released a new TVC for its Leak Lock lunch boxes from the Back to School range. The TVC is conceptualised and written by Shubhanshu Dwivedi, Apoorva Jain and Saurabh Kulkarni.

Said Ajay Vaghani – Managing Director, Hamilton Housewares: “Over these 50 years, much has changed, but our philosophy ‘Kuch Naya Sochte Hain’ continues to guide us while solving our consumers’ everyday problems. Innovation and technology, pioneering breakthroughs and intuitiveness about consumers’ unsaid needs is what helps us develop products to make their lives easier. The TVC, in an endearing way, conveys Milton’s product offerings through the easing of a parent’s daily worries about her child.”

Speaking on the new TVC, Saurabh Kulkarni, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy, added: “Kids will be kids. So, mothers always find solutions to suit their behaviour and lifestyle. And that’s also what Milton does best. Keenly observes human behaviour and designs for and around it. Perhaps that’s why they are relevant even after 50 years.”