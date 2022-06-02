Ayushmann Khurrana to promote Cipla’s Maxirich multivitamin

02 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Maxirich, the flagship multivitamin supplement brand of Cipla Health, in association with Taproot Dentsu, has launched a new television commercial, featuring its brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana. It is conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu.

Commenting on the new Maxirich TVC, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health said: “With Ayushmann, we have found the perfect fit for the brand as he exudes the qualities that the brand intends to deliver to our consumers. Through this commercial, our endeavour is to increase the adoption of multivitamins among the masses and make it a part of their daily diet. Maxirich Gold promises max energy & max immunity so that we are all ready for every challenge in life.”

Added Abhishek Deshwal, Executive Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu: “The energy demonstrated by Ayushmann Khurrana in the campaign feels truly infectious and aptly demonstrates how the world can be a better place when you are full of energy and noble intentions.”