Apollo Tyres mandates Mirum, announces new campaign for Vredestein

16 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Apollo Tyres has launched an awareness campaign for brand Vredestein in India, which is all set to get the Hearts Racing! Targeted towards the auto enthusiasts, the campaign aims to raise awareness on the superior performance and rich legacy of the Vredestein brand. The campaign is titled #RacingHeartsSince1909 and has been created by Mirum.

Commenting on the awareness campaign, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said: “Vredestein is synonymous with premium styling and ultra-high performance tyres. We are looking at promoting these qualities of the brand, along with its heritage and legacy, which is winning hearts of the consumers, through this campaign, which is being rolled out across mediums.”

Added Arvind Nair, Director – North India, Mirum: “Our attempt with racing hearts was to bring forth the love for driving combined with the heritage of the brand. For a brand like Vredestein, we focused on the emotion and the legacy of performance that sets it apart for over a century.”