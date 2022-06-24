ABP Majha celebrates 15th anniv

24 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Marathi news channel ABP Majha, from the house of ABP Network, has completed 15 years on air. ABP Majha was launched on June 22, 2007, as Star Majha and later renamed as ABP Majha.

Its flagship talkshow Majha Katta, which started in 2012, recently completed its 10 years with a special on-ground conclave – Majha Maha Katta. Notes a communique: “ABP Majha has also taken up various social causes. It’s extensive programming on issues like Draughts, Dowry, School Education, Swachh Maharashtra, Digital Maharashtra, Farmers and Agriculture and COVID management have earned support and backing of their viewers. ABP Majha has also partnered with NGOs like CRY and UN bodies including UNICEF, to organise donation drives like Bappa Majha Dukhharta Balkancha and a special drive with UNICEF to support the families affected by the pandemic.”