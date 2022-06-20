Abanti Sankaranarayanan joins Mahindra for PA

20 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Mahindra group has appointed Abanti Sankaranarayanan as Chief Group Public Affairs Officer. In this role, Sankaranarayanan will lead Group Public Affairs (India & international), Group Sustainability and the Group Risk and Economist functions. Sankaranarayanan will be a part of the Group Executive Board reporting to Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group.

Speaking about the announcement, Shah said: “At the Mahindra Group, Public Policy and Sustainability are pivotal and we are committed to leading ESG globally. It is paramount that we engage with all our relevant stakeholders proactively and effectively. This is a diversified role, which needed a seasoned leader to manage multiple stakeholders. Abanti is an accomplished business leader with vast experience across corporate affairs, social impact, strategy and managing large businesses. I am confident that she will be able to build the functions and help us in achieving our goals. I would also like to thank Manoj Chugh for his exemplary services to the Mahindra Group. He has been an integral part of our growth journey, contributing significantly to the organisation in his various roles. I wish him all the best.”