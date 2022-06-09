9X Media restructures ad sales team

02 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

9X Media has restructured its adsales team. Ajay Bedi, Darpan Kindalkar and Anusri Unnikrishnan have been elevated to National Sales Head of 9X Jalwa, 9X Tashan and 9X Jhakaas respectively. While Bedi will report to Nihal Ghosh, the others will report to Deepali Oroskar. The flagship channel – 9XM – will be managed directly by Ghosh.

Commenting on the development, Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer, 9X Media Pvt. Ltd. said: “The entertainment industry, especially the music industry in India is going through an exciting transition. The past two years have been difficult for a majority of people. In these difficult times, Music stood out as a companion. Music helped people to de-stress. Hence the consumption of music has increased. Being India’s largest music television broadcaster, we want to leverage this momentum. The restructuring of the Ad Sales team will definitely take the network towards the next phase of success and achievements.”