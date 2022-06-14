82.5 launches new solar campaign

13 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Luminous Power Technologies has launched a new TVC featuring brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. It is developed and conceptualised by 82.5 Communications.

Introducing the new TVC campaign, Ruchika Gupta, CMO, Luminous Power Technologies, said: “We are 100% devoted to providing consumer centricity to all we do at Luminous. When it comes to solar, our extensive consumer research revealed that there is a great deal of ambiguity surrounding various areas of the buying decision-making process, which is enough to put off a lot of buyers.

As a result, we created the “Solar Hai Lagana toh Luminous ko Bulaana” campaign to showcase the brand as a one-stop shop for all solar-related queries. This ad aims to combine consumer insight and storytelling, and I hope that you all resonate with it.”

Talking about the concept, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications India added: “Sachin is the evergreen brand ambassador for Luminous, complementing the inherent credibility of the brand. And who better to partner him than Mr Sun in convincing the consumer that Luminous is the right way to go solar.”