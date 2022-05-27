Zero Gravity Comms crafts campaign for Vadilal

27 May,2022

By Our Staff

Zero Gravity Communications has come up with an exclusive OOH campaign for the new and existing range of Vadilal ice creams. As part of this campaign, 500+ hoardings were put in key locations attracting maximum footfall in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, which are the major markets for the brand.

Describing the thought behind the campaign, Khushboo Solanki Sharma, Co-Founder, Zero Gravity Communications, said, “We wanted to bring out the delectable flavours that Vadilal has to offer to its consumers in an instantly tempting way. Our thought behind the campaign was to generate maximum ROI through design and positioning to drive home top-of-the-mind recall for the brand.”