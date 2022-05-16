Zee unveils Technology & Innovation Centre in BLR

16 May,2022

By Our Staff

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has announced the launch of its Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. The state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister . Basavaraj Bommai, in the presence of Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, Zee and Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, Zee. The 80,000 feet centre will be the company’s epicentre to build a strong cohort of tech, data and talent.

Said Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE: “At the Tech & Innovation Centre, we are building ability for ZEE to leverage digital technologies to improve our reach and engage our customers anytime, anywhere across all devices. We have been a frontrunner in creating engaging content for more than 1.3 billion viewers and are currently focused on building Web 3.0 entertainment platforms. This Centre will build the metaverse future of ZEE including AR, VR, NFTs and relevant data models to our digital platforms.”