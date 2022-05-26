Zee signs contract with UAE’s T20 League

25 May,2022

By Our Staff

Zee has announced signing of the global media rights’ contract with UAE’s T20 League. The League will air exclusively on Zee’s linear channels and its OTT platform Zee5, in India and across the world. UAE’s T20 League is a professional cricket tournament comprising 6 teams competing in a 34-match competition, including – Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Sportsline, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lancer Capital, GMR Group and Capri Global.

Said Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman UAE’s T20 League: “Nothing can be more satisfying than to have a credible broadcast partner like ZEE associated with the League. I am thankful to both Punit Goenka, MD & CEO and Rahul Johri, President – Business South Asia at Zee for having faith in this League and to grow into a commercially successful enterprise. It is further a matter of delight that Zee has decided to re-enter sports broadcast with UAE’s T20 League being the first media rights acquisition. We are very confident that ZEE has the strength of viewership to take our League to unmatched levels.”

Added Rahul Johri, President – Business, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited: “At Zee, we are delighted to be the official global media rights holder of UAE’s T20 League. We believe that the League, which is already attracting globally, the biggest cricket stars and team franchisees, will provide fantastic cricket and entertainment to viewers across the world. Zee is committed to use the strength of its platforms to take UAE’s T20 League to audiences in India and across the globe.”