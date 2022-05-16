Wunderman Thompson creates gamified ads for Nestle Munch

16 May,2022

By Our Staff

Nestle Munch has tied up with four teams this cricket season to create an engaging immersive experience for the Nestle Munch brand. The campaign crafted by Wunderman Thompson India is an experiential, immersive, gaming experience for cricket fans that dials up the brand franchise through use of technology. The entire approach is gamified to build a non TVC tech first approach that is triggered via a scan of specially designed cricket team Nestle Munch packs.

Talking about the campaign, Rupali Rattan, Head – Confectionery Business, Nestlé India, said: “We are really thrilled about how we are leveraging technology to bring alive this exciting partnership between Munch and the loved sport of Cricket. It not only enables youngsters to play specially curated, fun games but also enables them to come up close with their favorite cricketing heroes in an augmented reality universe so they continue to be inspired and stay confident.”

Commenting on the campaign, Joy Chauhan, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Delhi, said: “As we rapidly move towards a digital first economy and spend more and more of our time online, getting consumer’s attention and time through new and emerging technology has become imperative for the brands. The dependence of consumers on technology reflects in time they spent on social media, use technology for commerce, and even use technology for their wellbeing which in turn necessitates for the brands to leverage this changing consumer behaviour and be a part of this evolving journey.