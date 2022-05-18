Wunderman Thompson appoints Anurag Tandon as Managing Partner

17 May,2022

By Our Staff

Wunderman Thompson has appointed Anurag Tandon as its Managing Partner to lead its Mumbai operations effective May 16. In his new role, Tandon will focus on growing the client base in Mumbai and closely work with teams on providing business solutions for brands by leveraging the agency’s capabilities of creative, technology, strategic consultancy, commerce and data-driven experience and design.

Tandon joins Wunderman Thompson from DDB Mudra where he served as Managing Partner heading the Mumbai and Ahmedabad operations focused on driving top line growth and delivering profitability. He was also Global Brand Director for Unilever’s Ice Cream business – responsible for developing integrated brand strategies and communication plans in markets across SEA, NAMET and LATAM.

Commenting on Anurag’s appointment, Shams Jasani, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, South Asia, said, “Mumbai is one of our strongest offices and with our focus on being the strategic partner for our clients across the brand and consumer experience ecosystem, we are delighted to onboard Anurag at this critical juncture to augment growth for our clients and teams. With his strong track record of achieving business targets and vast experience across diverse categories and brands, we are convinced that he will be able to accelerate the momentum we have and achieve great success.”