Vicco rolls out new jingle for launch of Turmeric Facewash

18 May,2022

By Our Staff

Vicco Laboratories, a manufacturer of Indian Ayurvedic herbal hygiene and healthcare, has launched yet another memorable jingle – this time for the launch of its Turmeric Facewash. It has been created by Yellow Windows Communications

Commenting on the launch, Devesh Pendharkar, Director, Vicco Laboratories said: “Vicco is known for its quality products. We have been manufacturing ayurvedic products since seven decades. Turmeric face wash is yet another quality product that we have launched in our skin care portfolio. With the goodness of Turmeric, it is the best product available in anti-acne, anti-pimple category. The product has been developed keeping in mind teenagers as they have to face early age pimple problem. We have tried to communicate all these benefits to the relevant audiences through the peppy and energetic jingle.”

Added Virendra Saini and Jyotsna Bhat, Managing partners, Yellow Windows Communications: “Vicco is known for its two iconic brands Vicco Vajradanti and Vicco Turmeric. We wanted to establish Vicco Turmeric Facewash as a new brand of Vicco and build top of mind recall in an already cluttered facewash market. Our research learnings gave us good insights into the minds of the youth and their fears to do with skin. Face is the first thing that is noticed when you meet somebody and therefore pimples, acne and other skin problems being a big confidence downer, was an understanding that drove us to create this piece of communication. The idea was to bring out the already accepted benefits of Turmeric as a sure shot solution to many skin problems in a youthful manner thus addressing the youth’s fears. Through our film, we built a perceived popularity for the brand by making it appear as if everyone knew of its benefits and was already using it. And the simple lyrics extolling the benefits set to foot tapping music did the rest.”