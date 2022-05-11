Value of OTC medicines in India: Havas Life Sorento & Oppi Study

11 May,2022

By Our Staff

Havas Life Sorento, the health division agency of Havas Group India, recently commissioned a study, Value Of OTC in India, with the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI).

Citing the importance of such a study in India, KG Ananthakrishnan, Director General, OPPI, said: “In India, the need for a self-care policy needs to be a top priority. Self-medication has always been viewed as a convenient solution for the management of commonly occurring ailments, with minimal intervention from HCPs. Accessibility to regulated over-the-counter (OTC) medicines through the development of a robust policy will ease the current uncertainties. To give a deeper understanding of the synergy between self-medication and the health ecosystem in the country and to support regulators and policy makers in assessing the role of self-care in health systems, OPPI collaborated with Havas Life Sorento for the first of its kind study in India to determine the ‘Value of OTC in India’ and assess the role of self-care in health systems.”

Added Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India: “At Havas Group India, we believe in making a Meaningful Difference to consumers lives through meaningful work, conversations and initiatives. The Value of OTC in India Study by Havas Life Sorento and OPPI is extremely unique considering that there is no such study that quantifies the economic benefits of self-medication in India. A whitepaper such as this can go a long way in reinforcing the need for self-care initiatives through meaningful dialogues with policy makers and other key stakeholders. Going forward, we plan to launch such relevant studies that will aid in assessing various healthcare related implications and making informed decisions.”