Trip Creative designs campaigns for new launches of Škoda Auto

27 May,2022

By Our Staff

Trip Creative, visual communication design company, has been mandated to design campaigns for Škoda Auto India’s new car launches, the Škoda Kushaq and the Škoda Slavia with event partners 70 EMG.

Said Saurabh Dedhia, Digital PR and Communications, Škoda Auto India: “Skoda India is experiencing an optimistic growth with numerous products launching and hitting the market. With such an incredible pace, partnering with 70EMG for the launches and Trip Creative for the design creatives helped us to make our brand mission and vision stronger with their creative graphical and virtual representation. We are glad to have them on board and aim for more successful collaborations for our launches.”

Added Prateek Sethi, Founder of Trip Creative Services: “We have already established a benchmark in the animation industry working with 70EMG for the launch events is fantastic! Škoda PR and Comms team are great clients. Our motive now is to expand our footprint. It has been a pleasure to be a part of the creative team of ŠKODA Auto India PR & Brand Comms for almost 4 years now and going strong. We are always trying to push the envelope across creatives and technologies for them.”