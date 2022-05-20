Topics that kept readers engaged in April 2022: Taboola

20 May,2022

By Our Staff

Taboola, the recommendations engine for the open web, has released the readership insights for the month of April, 2022. Although Taboola is often considered adversely impacting the user experience, it offers much-need advertising dollars to publishers, and guess that’s what matters.

Here are some of the key insights revealed from the readership trends released:

1. The threat of new Covid Wave

The rising cases of coronavirus in the subcontinent alerted the readers as Taboola Newsroom saw a 65% surge in readership to 23MN pageviews peaking in mid-April. As Delhi and NCR region reported maximum cases, article headlines mentioning Delhi and COVID also peaked by 137%.

2. India’s love for cricket

Nothing causes a stronger buzz in India as much as cricket does. The new season of IPL caused an 877% surge in the readership by drawing a traffic of 14MN pageviews over the last 45 days. As people searched to gather updates about their favorite teams and players, Chennai Super Kings gained a lot of traffic during the season since the start of March while Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings saw a surge from mid-April.

3. Celebrating celebrity unions

The celebrity wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor caused much anticipation in the country. According to Taboola Newsroom, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor drove 24MN (350%) and 15MN (1,831%) pageviews since early April respectively. The couple tied the knot on 14 April 2022 and continue to drive readership in the entertainment segment as the country is geared up to know more about the newlyweds.