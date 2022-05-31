Titan Raga onboards Alia Bhatt for campaign

30 May,2022

By Our Staff

Titan Raga premium watches onboards Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassador for its new TVC campaign. The film is conceptualised with Ogilvy.

Commenting on the announcement, Sirish Chandrashekar, Marketing Head, Titan said: “We are delighted to have Alia Bhatt on board as Titan Raga’s brand ambassador. Titan Raga symbolises expressiveness. Be it through product design or through advertising, the brand always expresses a definitive point of view that resonates with the contemporary young woman. Alia, being bold and expressive herself, is an ideal choice to amplify the brand’s narrative.”

Added Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South: “It is true that you don’t just match brands to your body, but to your personality and to your soul. There’s always something about a great brand that goes beyond the beautiful design and functionality and connects deeper within. Titan Raga’s tone and manner has been one such stellar voice that’s always been beautifully bold, unabashed and authentic in expression. This story is an attempt to capture that spirit with our ever-changing, ever-evolving social scenario.”