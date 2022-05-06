Tilt launches Tata Copper Water TVC

Tata Copper Water has unveiled a campaign titled ‘Jeene Ka Paani’ that has been conceived and created by Tilt Brand Solutions.

Said KS Kuttiah, VP – Marketing, Nourishco Beverages: “We worked very closely with Tilt for the rebranding of Tata Water plus to Tata Copper Water and developing the new packaging, positioning, and communication. We are delighted with the feedback we have received on this new brand communication idea as it does full justice to the powerful consumer proposition on which it’s based”.

Added Adarsh Atal, Senior Director – Creative, Tilt Brand Solutions: “We conceived and designed this campaign to persuasively, but with a light touch, draw a parallel between Tata Copper Water and water drunk from copper vessels. We also wanted to land the message that this water enables you to embrace life in all its fullness. Thus ‘sirf peene ka pani nahin, yeh hai jeene ka paani’.