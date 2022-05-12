The Script Room completes three years

12 May,2022

By Our Staff

The Script Room completes three years with over 100 ad films. A pioneer in creating and producing engaging content, The Script Room has worked as a creative agency with a diverse portfolio of clients. Founded by Rajesh Ramaswamy (Ramsam) and Ayyappan Raj in 2019, the agency has been offering content strategies, script writing and production support to clients.

Said Ayyappan Raj, Co-Founder, The Script Room: “Over the three years, we’ve managed to run a smart, clean, cheerful set-up. Maintain a good work-life balance, avoid being factory-fied, encourage individuals to pursue whatever they want personally, good food, good drinks, bad jokes… simple joys and general happiness. Thanks to every single person who’s helped us do this.

Added Rajesh Ramaswamy, Co-Founder, The Script Room: “These three years has been quite a ride. Honestly, we hadn’t planned it out. In fact, we just decided to go with the flow. We’ve met a lot of interesting people along the way. Enjoyed a lot of goodwill, faith and trust. A lot of friends cheered us along. A lot of clients embraced this model. Though we didn’t have a retainer model, they’ve been good enough to return. That’s encouraging. They’ve also been kind enough to spread a good word about us.”