TBWA\India creates campaign for JSW Paints

19 May,2022

By Our Staff

JSW Paints, part of the US JSW Group, has launched its product campaign focusing on the Halo Aquaglo range. JSW Paints Aquaglo is India’s first water-based paints for wood & metal surfaces with Germ Block Zn2+ion technology.

The Aquaglo campaign brings the focus back on consumers’ overall health and well-being through the Bollywood star and JSW Paints brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt, as she urges consumers to #PaintKaGKBadhao. The campaign also includes well-known artist and stand-up comedian Atul Khatri and brings to life the mass hysteria related to any new idea.

According to Anuradha Bose, Chief Marketing Officer of JSW Paints: “Following the successful disruption of our Any Colour One Price initiative, we are now delighted to launch our thoughtful product innovation, Aquaglo. It aims to change yet another convention in paints of using only ‘oil paint’ for wood & metal. Our new campaign draws consumers’ attention to the clear benefit of adopting a water-based Aquaglo range of paints for painting wooden doors, metal grills and other such surfaces in their homes. Paint Ka GK badhao is a clear call to action to make India sit up and choose wellness and comfort.”

Speaking about the Aquaglo campaign’s attempt to change Indian paint consumers’ expectations, Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said, “Paint category has been dominated by the same market leaders for decades without any real challenger. JSW Paints is the disruptor that is questioning the status quo prevailing in the industry. It is also encouraging the end consumers to get more involved because only then they will discover the best solutions for themselves.”