Tanishq celebrates leader in every mum

05 May,2022

By Our Staff

Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand, has launched its latest digital film ‘The Interview’ ahead of Mother’s Day. Conceptualised by Tanishq and Dentsu Webchutney, the two-minute slice of life film attempts to break stereotypes around maternity break and showcases an apt description of Life’s Boot Camp through the eyes of a new mother.

Speaking on the launch of the film, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said: “The woman of today is seeking to express herself with honesty and authenticity to confidently celebrate her realities. She’s thriving in her vulnerability while rising in her power to change her world. The brand believes these powerful stories build positive momentum in cultivating a world of equality and adding to her self-growth. This film is an ode to women who challenge set narratives and inspire many others to follow the change”

Speaking on the film, Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member and Creative at Talented said: “Studies reveal that it will take at least 136 years to close the global gender pay gap, and one of the biggest factors for this is the lack of representation of women in senior leadership. We need more workplaces to see beyond the dominant culture and create equity for women so that they can make their comeback. There is no parallel to the thought differentiation and unique life experiences mothers bring to the table, yet they are constantly on the back foot when they want to make a comeback after a maternity break. Through this campaign, we want to inspire organisations to take affirmative action towards retaining and hiring mothers, and we want to inspire mothers to claim their maternity breaks as what it is – a boot camp in life and leadership”