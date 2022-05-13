Synersoft Technologies launches first brand campaign

13 May,2022

By Our Staff

Synersoft Technologies, an SME-focused IT company, has launched its first campaign for its product Blackbox. In this campaign, they are launching video series named “Videos for Laymen” to create awareness among laymen about data leakage prevention.

Said Vishal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Synersoft Technologies: “We want people to be informed about data leakage prevention. Nowadays, data loss is the major problem faced by every enterprise thus knowledge regarding this issue is very important. We have started this video series to make people aware of data theft and data loss. We have created BLACKbox for data protection. It has several features that help enterprises in data loss protection and data theft prevention.”