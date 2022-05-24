Sony to air French Open in 4 languages

23 May,2022

By Our Staff

Sony Sports Network (SSN) is going multi-lingual in the live airing of the French Open (aka Roland-Garros) which started yesreday. This is the first year that SSN will be showing the Grand Slam event and the broadcaster is going all out with the live coverage of the event in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “Sony Sports Network has been a premiere destination for tennis fans in India and with Roland-Garros 2022 we intend to bring the best of the international tournaments to a larger audience base across the country. We are proud to announce that for the first time in India, the Roland Garros will be broadcast in four languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Our viewers will be able to watch the tournament in a language of their choice. The tournament has also received a great response from advertisers with nine brands on board and more in the pipeline.”