Socxo brand advocacy platform launches Socxly social marketing tool

31 May,2022

By Our Staff

Socxo, the Bengaluru-based brand advocacy platform, has announced the launch of Socxly, an organic social marketing platform of products.

Speaking on the new product Socxly, Sudarsan Rao, Co-Founder and CEO, Socxo said: ‘We realized that content/social marketers were underutilizing the power of social media and were dependent on multiple tools to run their organic content posting on their social pages. Socxly is an attempt to offer a single point solution to marketers for all their ‘organic social marketing and campaign’ efforts and along with its core tool Socxo, to increase the value of their content marketing by further distributing/amplifying through trusted influencer/brand advocacy.”