Sociapa bags digital and creative mandate for French Essence

31 May,2022

By Our Staff

Sociapa, digital marketing advertising agency Noida and Delhi NCR, has won the digital and creative mandate for French Essence, a brand by Spectra Care.

Said founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj: “We are ecstatic to have been given this opportunity by French Essence. This is yet another step for Sociapa towards achieving its goal. We are certain that we will be successful in making the brand reach its target groups through effective communication and campaigns. Sociapa is the company that you can trust to help you promote your brand to the next level. We create real brand experiences that include and inspire audiences in every touch point using a full spectrum of creative skills with a cost-effective approach. With a passionate team, we strive to up the game by offering the best strategies including Brand Communication and Campaigns for the brands.”

Added Dr Nidhi Gupta, Director, Spectra Care on the association: “Sociapa is a very competitive firm with a portfolio of many ongoing projects. With the changing dynamics it is extremely crucial for a brand to keep up and hence we believe Sociapa will do justice to our Vision of taking French Essence forward, as we aim to make significant contributions towards strengthening our Online and Offline Presence.”