Snehil Dixit Mehra joins ALTBalaji

30 May,2022

By Our Staff

Snehil Dixit Mehra joins ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, as Head of Content and Digital Media. Earlier Mehra worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as Associate Director.

In her new role, Mehra will be leading the content and programming division for ALTBalaji and will be responsible for managing the upcoming original content line-up and the platform’s creative strategy.

Talking about joining the team, Mahra said: “This is my second innings at ALTBalaji, a homecoming for me, however with a larger mandate now. I am looking forward to planning a roadmap for further accelerated growth of ALTBalaji as a leading digital content hub.”