Sideways Consulting promotes Ninety One bicycles

12 May,2022

By Our Staff

Ninety One active lifestyle brand has announced the launch of its new campaign ‘Engineered for More’. Millennial and Gen Z consumers today are adopting cycling as a lifestyle choice and are looking for differentiated and well-engineered products.

Ninety One’s newly launched campaign – ‘Engineered for More’ has been conceptualized in partnership with Sideways Consulting and will be promoted across TV, Digital and OTT mediums.

Talking about the flagship launch of Ninety One, Vishal Chopra, Co-founder and Managing Director said: “Ninety One represents the aspirations, dreams and vision of a modern, young, confident India that is looking to claim its rightful place in the world order. As we look to scale higher peaks, we are excited to bring alive our brand vision through the “Engineered for More” campaign. To new age India, a cycle represents more of an active lifestyle choice than just a means to travel; this helps make life’s small moments worth cherishing.”

Added Abhijit Avasthi from Sideways Consulting: “Cycling is one of those simple pleasures of life that offers so much more than just going from point A to point B. Each ride is never just a ride. Ninety One understands this connection that cycling enthusiasts have with their bikes and through our film we hope to bring alive this emotion in a refreshing manner. And of course, we will continue to build on this in our efforts further.”