Shemaroo Entertainment elevates Amit Haria as CFO

12 May,2022

By Our Staff

Shemaroo Entertainment has promoted Amit Haria as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to this, he was Vice President-Accounts and Finance and a key member of the executive leadership team at Shemaroo.

Said Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment: “We are delighted to announce this new development and congratulate Amit on his new role. Amit’s promotion is aptly timed as we are ready for the leap to lead the exciting future of entertainment, I am confident that he will bring a valuable, holistic perspective to drive our ambitious growth plans while staying true to our vision and core values.”

Added Haria: “I am excited to take up the new role and steer the company’s growth aligned with its overall ambitions. I am truly inspired by the organisation’s work ethics, its culture of innovation, and the core values upon which its foundations rest. This is an exciting time for the media and entertainment industry and I am thrilled to be a part of this new exhilarating journey.”