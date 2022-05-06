Shayondeep Pal to head Creative at Lowe Lintas, BLR

05 May,2022

By Our Staff

Lowe Lintas has appointed Shayondeep Pal as Regional Creative Officer. Pal will work out of the agency’s Bengaluru office and manage some of the flagship brands of the agency from the South region. Most recently, he led the creative campaigns for Surf Excel, Wheel, Vim, UltraTech and Nestle EveryDay.

Talking about his new role, Pal said: “I am looking forward to an exciting phase in my advertising career. I am thrilled to be part of the team that created stellar work on some of the most iconic brands.”

Commenting on Pal’s new role in the agency, Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas said, “Shayondeep (Shayon, as we fondly refer to him) has led the Lowe Delhi office in the past. He has worked on a diverse mix of brands across categories. Both his wisdom and creative talent will definitely take Lowe Lintas South to newer heights. I am excited about our partnership and along with him and the teams, hope to create some stunning work very soon.”

The appointment is effective immediately.