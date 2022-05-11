SGA wins Nazara Technologies mandate

11 May,2022

By Our Staff

SGA Growth Advisors (SGA), has won the public relations and social media, mandate for Nazara Technologies gaming and sports media platforms. Through strategic communications and ideation, SGA aims to integrate its public relations, investor relations, and social media communications.

Commenting on this collaboration, Manish Agarwal, CEO of Nazara Technologies said: “We have an existing relationship with SGA for our investor relations and annual report consulting. The teams at SGA work very closely with us to translate our thoughts into building narratives. They also are young and agile, similar to our thought process and add new insights and perspective to the strategy. We have extended our partnership with SGA for PR and Social Media with an aim to have a common communication strategy across spectrums. Looking forward to working with the team.”

Added Kevin Shah, Founder of Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA): “We are delighted to have Nazara Technologies on board for PR & Social Media. It is a testimony to our vision of offering complete communications’ solution to a company under one umbrella. Nazara Technologies, is a young unicorn and it is exciting to work in the new emerging spaces of technology and gaming. We believe, going forward having a single partner integrated throughout all aspects of communications will be an efficient solution for companies. We are committed to offer the best in quality services across practices.”