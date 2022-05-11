Sanya Malhotra to promote Shoppers Stop brands

By Our Staff

Shoppers Stop has roped in Sanya Malhotra as brand ambassador for select private brands to further emphasise on the continued focus on their private brands as an important strategic pillar.

Speaking on the association, Venu Nair, Customer Care Associate, MD & CEO at Shoppers Stop said: “Private brands continue to be a strategic pillar for Shoppers Stop. We maintain significant emphasis on increasing our private brands share. We are confident that having Sanya Malhotra for our private brands will help create a better resonance with our consumers. She beautifully fits in with the brand’s ethos and has a great persona to connect with the customers across geographies.”