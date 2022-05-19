Sanjay Behl joins Greaves Electric Mobility as CEO

By Our Staff

Greaves Cotton Limited has announced the appointment Sanjay Behl as CEO and Executive Director of Greaves Electric Mobility. Behl will report into Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO.

As CEO & Executive Director of GEMPL, Behl will focus on leading the accelerated growth of the electric mobility business. He was until recently, CEO of Raymond Ltd, and earlier CEO of Reliance Big TV and Nextqore Inc. He was also President, Reliance ADAG. He has also had successful stints at Nokia and Hindustan Unilever. He will continue as Non-Executive Director at Obeetee Pvt Ltd.

In a press release, Basavanhalli welcomed Behl’s appointment and hoped his experience in transforming and growing Indian businesses at global scale will help accelerate the Greaves Cotton growth.