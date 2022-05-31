Rohit Shetty to host Khatron Ke Khiladi yet again!

31 May,2022

By Our Staff

Colors TV has announced the new season of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Said Pavithra KR, Revenue Head, Colors: “Khatron Ke Khiladi is our flagship property and has become synonymous with action on Indian television. The previous season was the no.1 non-fiction property in the Hindi GEC category, and we are excited about its return. Given the show’s popularity, it serves as a great opportunity for advertisers to engage with and reach out to their audience. We are excited to once again associate with Maruti Suzuki as the presenting sponsor and welcome onboard ‘Charged’ by Thums Up as the powered by sponsor for the show and look forward to a great partnership. The new season will see a powerful ensemble of contestants experiencing the thrill and adventure with the action maestro Rohit Shetty.”