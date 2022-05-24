Rajkummar Rao roped in as brand ambassador of Lendingkart

23 May,2022

By Our Staff

Lendingkart, the fintech platform, has released its first brand campaign with Rajkummar Rao as its brand ambassador. The campaign ‘Business Loans Bole Toh Sirf Lendingkart’ is conceptualised by Contract Advertising.

Said Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder and CEO & at Lendingkart: “We are delighted to have Rajkummar on board for our first-ever integrated brand campaign. Rajkummar has started his journey from grassroots and made a mark in the film industry. He is the perfect ambassador for us in our journey to simplify MSME financing. We clicked well together right in the first meeting we had. As the digital economy grows, it is imperative to spread awareness about digital business loans being available at fingertips. Lendingkart is playing a major role in bridging the credit gap that MSME sector faces. It is great that we have a friend in Rajkummar now.”

Added Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, at Contract: “We wanted to introduce Lendingkart in a simple relatable manner to the millions of MSMEs in India. What Lendingkart offers is far ahead of what the world has been used to, in terms of availing business loans. The idea was to connect through the stories of business owners who are gearing up to expand their business, but in serious need of financing. And through ‘Business Loans Bole Toh Sirf Lendingkart’, the campaign highlights that for modern day businesses, there is only one partner for business loans – Lendingkart.”