Rajkumar Rao to promote Lendingkart as brand amb

19 May,2022

By Our Staff

Lendingkart, the fintech platform, announced Rajkumar Rao as its first brand ambassador. This is to engage with MSMEs in India to expand their ventures.

The campaign has been conceptualized by WPP’s Contract Advertising, where the thought is pegged in the insight based on the idea that for many things in life, there are conflicting choices and can put oneself in a dilemma. But for a few things, the choice is clear, such as business loans equal only Lendingkart.

Commenting on the campaign, Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder & CEO & at Lendingkart said: “We are delighted to have Rajkummar on board for our first-ever integrated brand campaign. Rajkummar has started his journey from grassroots and made a mark in the film industry. He is the perfect ambassador for us in our journey to simplify MSME financing. We clicked well together right in the first meeting we had. As the digital economy grows, it is imperative to spread awareness about digital business loans being available at fingertips. Lendingkart is playing a major role in bridging the credit gap that MSME sector faces. It is great that we have a friend in Rajkummar now”