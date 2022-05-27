Protinex launches new TVC

27 May,2022

By Our Staff

Protinex, the flagship brand of Danone India, has launched a new commercial on television and digital platforms. The TVC is conceptualised by DDB Mudra.

Said Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India: “Protinex is committed to create awareness about Protein. Indians often neglect Protein in their diets and the core reason behind this is lack of understanding around adequate protein intake and the pivotal role it plays in helping one lead an active and healthy life. Through this TVC, our intent is to build awareness around the fact that muscle loss can lead to lack of strength, if not addressed appropriately with adequate protein intake and physical activity.

Added Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head-West, DDB Mudra: “As someone who was 30 a long time ago, it really shook me up to know about the muscle loss and weakness that starts to creep up on us post thirty years of age. Because it is not outwardly visible, we end up telling ourselves that we don’t feel the tiredness either. Time to acknowledge the need for protein and therefore, for Protinex in our daily lives. Through this TVC we want to bring alive the dilemma grappling Indian adults as they deal with decline in health of their muscles.”