PRCAI accredits 18 public relations professionals

17 May,2022

By Our Staff

The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) has announced results of India’s first Accreditation Programme in Indian Public Relations (AIPR) for public relations professionals – including young professionals and emerging leaders.

Announcing the list of 18 public relations professionals who qualified for the first-ever batch of AIPR, PRCAI conferred each one of them with the prestigious AIPR pin. These young professionals will be the torchbearers of the industry as they strive to maintain strong professional and ethical standards, leading the industry.

Said Atul Sharma, President, PRCAI: “At PRCAI, we celebrate, honour and work everyday to forward the vision of our industry – to be more professional, ethical and prosperous. AIPR is our endeavour in that direction, and this is just the beginning. I am very happy for our first batch of accredited professionals, who I am sure will help in this pursuit as they lead this industry into the future. Heartiest congratulations to each one of them. ”

Added Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI: “The communications industry has an invaluable pool of subject matter experts who are incredible thinkers, strategists, planners, writers and are extremely committed to their profession. AIPR is a platform to recognize such talent and motivate them to continue to upskill to remain relevant in the evolving world of communications and aspire to be the best. PRCAI appreciates the efforts of seasoned veterans who formed the jury and believed in the program and its merits and are supportive mentors to help shape them as effective practitioners.”