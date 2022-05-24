Platinum Outdoor launches campaign for Vi

24 May,2022

By Our Staff

Platinum Outdoor, a unit of Madison World, launches an out-of-home hyperlocal campaign for Vi or Vodafone Idea Limited to highlight their enhanced 4G experience and strong indoor coverage. With this campaign going live, Vi has reached every corner of Delhi/NCR with strong indoor network coverage.

Said Arvinder Sachdev, Operations Director, North, Vi: “We invite all pre-paid and post-paid mobile phone users in New Delhi & NCR to experience a superior, upgraded indoor 4G experience on the Vi network. Over the past year, we have undertaken numerous initiatives to improve our 4G coverage in the circle as well as to strengthen our indoor coverage even in congested areas in the National Capital. Customers can choose from a variety of plans that allow everyone in the family to do more and get more with Vi’s 4G network. Throughout our efforts to achieve 5G readiness, we remain focused on providing the best technologies, products, and services to keep delighting our customers.”

Added Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor and MRP: “Vi checks all the boxes for a stellar outdoor campaign. It has been an exciting experience for our teams to plan and execute such a large campaign. The campaign has already had a tremendous impact on the brand.”