Piyush Pandey on Anant Rangaswami: The industry has lost an objective commentator

24 May,2022

By Our Staff

It’s no secret that Anant Rangaswami was one of Ogilvy big boss Piyush Pandey’s closest friends and supporters. He was associated with the two books written by the Ogilvy Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India. In fact, in the just-released Open House, Rangaswami’s name figures as co-author.

“I have lost a very close friend, a partner and a confidante,” Pandey told MxMIndia on Tuesday morning, adding: “The industry has lost a supporter and an objective commentator.”

