Pepper Interactive bags Switch Wellness mandate

10 May,2022

By Our Staff

Pepper Interactive Communications has been awarded the communications mandate of Switch Wellness, a holistic wellness and health lifestyle brand. Pepper will strategise and execute brand awareness, customer outreach and engagement, and digital outreach for the brand.

Commenting on the partnership, Arnav Kumar, Managing Director – Daivik Life LLP, said: Pepper has done some great work in the health and fitness segment, and we wanted to replicate the same results for our brand. Pepper shares our vision for the company, making them the right fit for us. We look forward to working with them not just as a communications agency, but a partner for our strategic communications.”

Added Amulya Nagaraj, Executive Director, Pepper Interactive Communications: “We are pleased to partner with Switch. The team is doing innovative work in the world of fitness and wellness. We are confident that we will be able to build impactful communications. We are excited to join in their journey to become one of the country’s leading premium fitness and wellness brands.”