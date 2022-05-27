Paree partners with Dr Kiran Bedi

27 May,2022

By Our Staff

To mark this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, Paree Sanitary Pads, of Soothe Healthcare, has joined hands with India Vision Foundation, an NGO founded by Dr Kiran Bedi in an effort to make a positive impact by raising menstrual hygiene awareness.

Said Sahil Dharia, Founder & CEO, Soothe Healthcare: “As a proud, young Indian brand we want to positively impact the lives of women be it through our products or our initiatives. We are thankful to India Vision Foundation, who works diligently for women reforms at grass root levels, for helping us take the message of Menstrual Health to female prison inmates.”