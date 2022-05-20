Optiminastic forays into entertainment

By Our Staff

Digital marketing agency Optiminastic Media has announced the launch of 4Dots Production, am OTT production house. 4Dots Production will work closely with OTT, digital and social media platforms to Web Shows for millennials.

Said Akshae Golekar, Founder aof Optiminastic Media: “Over the last four years, Optiminastic Media has had an interesting journey dotted with many milestones across the internet marketing industry. The OTT sector in India and globally is filled with opportunities and keeping this in mind, and with the intent of becoming a significant part of this sector, we have launched 4Dots Production as a production house that will innovate, design and create shows specifically for OTT and digital platforms. There currently is a dearth of production houses that create such content and we believe that with the right partners by our side, we can bridge this gap. We have partnered with some of the industry’s most talented people and will work closely with them as we embark on this new journey.”

For its maiden project, 4Dots Production has partnered with director Arbaaz Afzal, DOP Nawaraj Thapa, Executive Producer Ganesh Kharal, Associate Director Aradhya Mahashilkar, and Writer Siddharth Goyel.