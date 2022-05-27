OMD’s Annalect India rejigs top deck

By Our Staff

Annalect India, an Omnicom group company, has announced the elevation of its executive leadership team in India. Effective immediately, Vishal Srivatsava, former President, Annalect India, will be taking up the role of Chief Executive Officer. Meanwhile, Kiran Guruswami will take charge as Chief Operating Officer, Kaushik Srinivasan will take charge as the Chief Client Officer, Devya Patney will take charge as the Chief People and Culture Officer.

In addition, Annalect India is launching three key organisations to drive growth and efficiency in the business outcomes and promoting leaders to take the charge of each.

The company will be completing their 10-year milestone journey in India this August as Omnicom’s delivery and capability centre. Annalect India currently has four Centres of Excellence in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, with a strength of over 1200+ employees in the field of Tech, Creative Services, Marketing Science, Media and Global Shared Services.

Speaking on the occasion, Steve Tobengauz, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Annalect Group, said: “We will be celebrating our 10-year anniversary, this August. So far this year, we have witnessed immense growth in talent, and support from Omnicom Group partners. We are confident of our strategy given the solid results and are going to double this year and expected to quadruple in next few years.”

Added Srivastava: ” I take immense pride and satisfaction in leading such an amazing group of talent at Annalect India. As I take on the role of CEO, I also believe it takes a team to get the job done and support from everyone as we work towards it. I am privileged and thankful to be surrounded by great leaders in this organization. We are excited about the great future of our organization and the business value it delivers to Omnicom agencies and their clients.”